Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Says Shehnaaz Gill Uses Friends Selfishly, Sidharth Shukla Reacts

Bigg Boss 13 might be ending in February, but it seems that the drama in the house will never end. The current development in the show will have Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill fighting against each other to win the membership of the BB Elite Club, which has great benefits. Asim Riaz, while competing, throws accusations on Shehnaaz.

Asim Riaz says Shehnaaz uses her friends

To win the membership of the BB Elite Club, Asim and Shehnaaz have to compete with each other. They have to say why they are more deserving to win the membership and why the other person isn't. In a promo video shared on the official Twitter handle on Colors TV, Shehnaaz can be seen saying that she has entertained a lot as well as done a lot of drama. Asim, on the other hand, has shown only his anger. To this, Asim responds that he hasn't ever made any friends for his selfish needs. He hints this to Sidharth Shukla. Shukla calls this out and says that "Yeh jhoot hai" (This is false).

Another video shared by Colors TV show Arti Singh trying to make Shehnaaz realise that she is going around with the wrong group of friends. While the two stand in the kitchen, Arti points out that Shehnaaz's way of flipping, which was first appreciated by the housemates, were now used against her. Arti also explains to her that she helps those who don't value her. Shehnaaz then gets into an argument with Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Image Courtesy: Colors TV's Twitter

