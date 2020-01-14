Bigg Boss 13: 3 Times Shehnaaz Gill’s Childishness Costed Her To Lose Friends In The House

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been garnering several headlines on the show right since its inception. But the contestant has amassed many eyeballs for both the right and wrong reasons. While there is no doubt in the fact that Shehnaaz is one of the most popular contestants in the show and enjoys an enviable fan-following, there is also no denying the fact that the contestant is not at the best phase of her game right now. Her immature behaviour and increased possessiveness towards housemate Sidharth Shukla also earned her the wrath of the host Salman Khan in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. There are many instances when her childishness made her lose some of her friends inside the house.

Here are some of the instances when Shehnaaz's immature act made her lose some valuable friends

When 'SidNaaz' hit the rough patch

Shehnaaz and Sidharth are known for their strong bond inside the house but their 'SidNaaz' boat never sailed smoothly all the times. There were many times when Shehnaaz's extreme obsessive and possessive nature towards Sidharth caused problems in their rapport. There were many instances when Sidharth grew weary of her and started maintaining a distance from her. However, amidst all the tribulations, the two always resolved their conflicts at the end of the day.

When Shehnaaz's rapport with Paras Chhabra went downhill

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were initially close friends during the beginning of the show. Shehnaaz had also confessed to her feelings for him when he left the house for his finger surgery. But soon their friendship started going downhill after Shehnaaz started fighting with Mahira over him. Furthermore, her nature of flipping from one group to the other, made him maintain a distance from her.

Sherni On Fire!!🔥🔥



Mahira :Kisi Ke Baap Ke Naukar Nhi Hai Yahan Pe,Apni Marzi Se Kaam Karenge!



Sana :Apna Attitude Apne Paas Rakh Ye Jo Bakwaas Hai Na Ye Saare Kar Lete Hai Tu Jaake Kaam Kar!🔥🤣🤣🤣



Aur Kitni Beizati Karwani Hai Sharmaji🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#RoarLikeSana #SavageSana pic.twitter.com/CJvYzW8yOU — ♥️☆Shehnaaz_fangirl☆♥️ (@Parnaaz_Loverr) January 9, 2020

When Shehnaaz and Mahira's friendship also hit the dust

Shehnaaz and Mahira were seen to share a close bond during the initial days of the show. When Sidharth and Paras were out of the house, the two were a strong pillar of support for each other. But soon things started spiralling down for them after Shehnaaz started giving cold vibes to Mahira over her closeness to Paras. She further was more infuriated with Mahira after the other housemates started touting her to be jealous of her.

