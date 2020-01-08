Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Calls Vishal And Madhurima’s Quick Patch Up 'fake'

Former lovebirds Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have been getting into ugly fights inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the recent episodes, the viewers saw Madhurima hitting Vishal with a sandal. This agitated Vishal a great deal and he demanded strict punishment for Madhurima.

But all the other housemates tried talking to them and made them sort out all their differences. The two immediately seemed to be once again cozy and mushy with each other.

This irked Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala who were watching the whole scenario from the garden area. The two also called Vishal and Madhurima's whole fiasco to be fake.

Sidharth calls Vishal and Madhurima's act, a big joke

Sidharth calls them 'extremely fake' and says watching them is a 'big joke'. Sidharth also tells Shefali that a while ago, Vishal was trying to get Madhurima out of the show and now the two are back to kissing as well as hugging each other.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor further mocks them by saying that now suddenly they are trying to show everyone how inseparably in love they are with each other. Shefali agrees with him and they start laughing about it.

For those who are unaware, Vishal was so enraged with Madhurima that he stated to Bigg Boss that either she or he will be staying in the house.

Vishal and Madhurima started dating while shooting their show Chandrakanta

Bigg Boss also punished Madhurima for her misbehaviour towards Vishal by nominating her for two weeks for the eviction. Vishal and Madhurima fell in love with each other while shooting for their television show, Chandrakanta. The couple, however, soon parted ways after several complications arrived in their relationship reportedly.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will also see the captaincy process taking place. Sidharth will be seen burning Vishal's picture to oust him out of the captaincy race. He will give the reason that he does not want to witness Vishal's drama again.

