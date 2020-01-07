Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Says Rashami Desai Is A ‘Dogli’

One of the most popular shows on Indian television is Bigg Boss and the popular television show had its fair share of ups and downs. The show is popular for its controversies among many other things. Season 13 of the popular show, however, has seen an ample amount of disagreements and quarrels among contestants of the reality show.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Hiten Tejwani To Shefali Bagga; Contestants Who Were Voted Out By Inmates

Shefali Bagga says Rashami Desai is a ‘Dogli’

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Hints At Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Being In Love Again?

Recently, Shefali Bagga was evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house and called fellow contestant Rashami Desai ‘Dogli’. The journalist when asked to name one person in the house who she would call dogla (two faced), she named Rashami.

Explaining her point Shefali said, that Rashami often has a tendency to speak ill about others behind their backs, however, when faced upfront she denies it and claims to be a certain way which is not true.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth Unhappy With Shehnaaz Gill's Slap To Sidharth Shukla

Shefali claimed that she does not do such things and is pretty upfront and tells things to people to their face. She added that Salman khan himself opened up about her habit to speak ill when she did so with Siddharth Shukla.

The journalist also mentioned that Rashami along with Asim murmur ill things about contestants and deny when caught. She claimed that Bigg Boss has warned them several times to avoid such behaviour however they still don’t seem to stop.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Reveals Sidharth Shukla Is Using Shehnaaz Gill For The Game?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.