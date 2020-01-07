The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Tehseen Poonawalla Gets Back At Asim Riaz For Insulting His Father

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is considered as on the most aggressive seasons of the show. Tehseen Poonawalla lashed out at Asim Riaz for insulting his father. Read more.

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most violent seasons of the show so far. There have been many debated regarding the level of violence and fights in this season. Just a week back, Sidharth Shukla called Asim Riaz "a cry baby" during the show. Upon hearing this, Asim Riaz got back at Sidharth Shukla and called Sidharth's father a cry baby. Sidharth's father passed away a few years back. Salman Khan, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, pointed out Asim Riaz's mistake that marked his insensitivity. 

Salman said that it was unbecoming of his to say something mean to a deceased person. This took place after Sidharth Shukla apologized to Asim Riaz after the X' mas task. Television star Sidharth Shukla is known for his violent temper and it is not hidden from the viewers anymore. After the political analyst evicted contestant Tehseen Poonawalla also slammed Asim Riaz for making comments on his father. Tehseen's wife Monica Vadera said that she would like to enter the house and give him a piece of her mind.

Vindu Dara Singh tweeted about the same,

