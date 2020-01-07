Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Tehseen Poonawalla Gets Back At Asim Riaz For Insulting His Father

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most violent seasons of the show so far. There have been many debated regarding the level of violence and fights in this season. Just a week back, Sidharth Shukla called Asim Riaz "a cry baby" during the show. Upon hearing this, Asim Riaz got back at Sidharth Shukla and called Sidharth's father a cry baby. Sidharth's father passed away a few years back. Salman Khan, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, pointed out Asim Riaz's mistake that marked his insensitivity.

Salman said that it was unbecoming of his to say something mean to a deceased person. This took place after Sidharth Shukla apologized to Asim Riaz after the X' mas task. Television star Sidharth Shukla is known for his violent temper and it is not hidden from the viewers anymore. After the political analyst evicted contestant Tehseen Poonawalla also slammed Asim Riaz for making comments on his father. Tehseen's wife Monica Vadera said that she would like to enter the house and give him a piece of her mind.

Vindu Dara Singh tweeted about the same,

Chuslet needs to apologise to @tehseenp too for disrespecting his father.

Ppl believed Asim was a saint and Tehseen the Villian!

Also proved Asim provoked Sid against Tehseen as said by #ChampionSidShukla last night!!



Tehseen stands vindicated! Apologises! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 5, 2020

Thank u @RealVinduSingh ! It's true-he made v personal comments to #Sid & #ParasChabbra about my dad & work. It's only when I blasted him he become straight but thru PAID trends tried to play the victim card.

He is unhygienic & irritating & I have no regrets I made him straight! — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 5, 2020

Thank You Dearest @RealVinduSingh , Though My husband @tehseenp & I don’t care much for an apology from these chuslets who will ‘bhaunkofy’ abuses then play victim card as they are inspired by Asim.We support Sid for good reason, he’s definitely #ChampionSidShukla of #BiggBoss13 https://t.co/r16BXxYr7e — Monicka Vadera (@mvadera) January 5, 2020

