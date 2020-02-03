Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Takes A Stand For Rashami Desai Against Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-watched and popular Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since its inception. In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave a much-needed reality check to the housemates. The weekend was full of fights and some high octane drama. Salman also called Himanshi on the dice, post which he said that she had revealed things about outside despite being stopped by Bigg Boss.

He also said how she talked about Arhaan to Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh rather than Rashami. Himanshi in her defence said that she considers Arhaan as a brother and is also a well-wisher of Rashami so she told these things as a concern for both of them. However, her doings did not go down well with many housemates like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh and also Sidharth Shukla who went on to defend Rashami against Himanshi's statements.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update For Feb 1 & 2 | Salman Gets Angry

Sidharth mocks Himanshi for her 'brotherly' feelings towards Arhaan

After the whole fiasco, Devoleena and Arti began to lash out at Himanshi. They accused her of being selfish and showing false concerns for Rashami. Sidharth added to the conversation and said that Himanshi could not preserve her ten years-long relationship with Chow and now she claims that Arhaan is like a brother to him just after a few months of knowing him. Devoleena, Arti and Kashmera Shah could be seen agreeing to him.

Hina gave an interesting task to the housemates

Salman also showed a glimpse of a task conducted by Hina Khan among the housemates. She entered the house to promote her upcoming movie, Hacked, and then gave responsibility to the connections to allot certain tags to the housemates. Siddharth is allotted the tag of ‘Badshah.’ The connections gave the tag of ‘Begum’ to Shehnaaz Gill. The tag of ‘Gulaam’ was given to Mahira after a lot of heated altercations. They gave the tag of ‘Joker’ to Vishal Aditya Singh and the tag for ‘Ikka’ was given to Asim Riaz.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan MIFFED With Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla's Growing Friendship?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Says 'I Love You' To Asim Riaz In Front Of Salman Khan

Video Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.