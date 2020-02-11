Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Dresses Up As A Girl In This Hilarious Video; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and popular entertainment reality shows on Indian television. As the finale draws closer, every contestant of the BB house is trying hard to lift the Bigg Boss trophy. With only five days left for the finale, the atmosphere in the air is certainly tense but there are often some light moments on the show which bring out some relief. A recent video of contestant Sidharth Shukla being dressed as a girl inside the house has been going viral on social media. The fans have been loving the hilarious video. The video has Sidharth lying down on the bed while Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma are seen dressing him up.

Sidharth looks hilarious as 'Sidharth Shukli'

They cover his head with a dupatta and also make him wear a tiara. Mahira also goes on to apply a lip gloss on him. They also apply a bindi on his forehead and have hearty laughter on his look. If that was not enough, Arti and Mahira rename Sidharth as 'Shukli'. Rashami Desai too looks at him and cannot control her laughter. This fun side of Sidharth is inevitably hilarious to witness. Take a look at the video below.

Rajat Sharma will be grilling the housemates with some direct questions

Talking about the show, the upcoming episode will have esteemed journalist Rajat Sharma host a special 'Aap Ki Adalat' episode inside the house. The episode may see Sidharth and Rashami's past relationship come into the forefront. The promo has Rashami admitting that she has a connection with Sidharth from outside the BB house which she describes as 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

Sidharth, on his part, also makes a shocking revelation that Rashami was going on with her lies for a very long time. Rajat soon asks Rashami to talk about what Sidharth wanted to clarify with her before entering the show. However, Rashami replies saying that, 'it is very personal'. But Rajat Sharma persists her by telling that this is the platform to express about these things. It will be interesting to witness whether the two will finally open up about their past relationship on the show.

