Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Trend #SupremeSid To Laud His Game On The Show

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's die-hard fans recently started trending #SupremeSid to celebrate his glorious journey on the show

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and controversial entertainment reality shows on Indian television. As the finale draws closer, every contestant of the BB house is trying hard to emerge as the ultimate winner of the show. However, along with the contestants, even their fans are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite contestant come close to winning the trophy. One such contestant is Sidharth Shukla who enjoys a tremendous fan following on social media.

With just a few days left for the finale, Sidharth's fans started trending #SupremeSid to celebrate his glorious journey on the show, wishing him luck on the finale. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Declared 'Paapi Of The Season', Here's How Fans Reacted

Sidharth's fans have been cheering for him to soon lift the trophy

Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most popular and talked about contestants of this season. Sidharth has constantly been making headlines every other episode right since the inception of the show. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor is touted to be one of the most promising contestants of this season. Check out some of the tweets by his fans. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Accused Of Gaining Sympathy By Rajat Sharma?

'SidHearts' have been rooting for 'Supreme Sid' on the social media

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Most Shocking Evictions From Bigg Boss House This Season

(Image Courtesy: Sidheart Fan Twitter, Tanya Mishra Twitter, Subhendu Banerjee Twitter, Aneeza Twitter, Ohhitshitza Twitter)

 

 

