Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai FINALLY Talk About Their Past Relationship?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and popular reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season has turned out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s Somvaar Ka Vaar episode was full of drama. Now, just five days prior to the finale, senior journalist Rajat Sharma will enter the house to grill the contestants with some direct questions regarding their personal life and game strategy.

By the looks of the promo, there may be some interesting revelations about the contestants during the episode. Talking about the contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's past relationship has always come under the scanner and the upcoming episode will be no less.

Sidharth and Rashami may reveal about their past relationships

The promo has Rashami admitting that she has a connection with Sidharth from outside the house which she describes as 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. Sidharth, on his part, makes a shocking revelation that Rashami was going on with her lies for a very long time.

Rajat soon asks Rashami to talk about what Sidharth wanted to clarify with her before entering the house. However, she replies saying that, 'it is very personal'. But Rajat Sharma persists her by saying that this is the platform to express about these things. It will be interesting to witness whether the two will open up about their past relationship on the show.

Asim is grilled about his broken friendship with Sidharth

Rajat Sharma also grills Sidharth on his decision to save Paras Chhabra instead of Shehnaaz Gill or Arti Singh. He asks Sidharth if he considers Paras to be a weaker competition than Shehnaaz which led to this decision. However, Sidharth says that he considers all the other housemates as his competitors except for Shehnaaz.

Asim Riaz is also grilled with several questions regarding his broken friendship with Sidharth, along with his habit of trying to earn sympathy in the show. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

