Bigg Boss 13: Will Farah Khan Host The Extended Period Of The Show?

Back when Bigg Boss 8 was on the air, it was extended beyond its original estimated episode limit. However, Salman Khan was unable to host the show during that extended period, which is why director and choreographer Farah Khan took over the reins and hosted the final run of Bigg Boss 8. Now, the makers of the show have confirmed that Bigg Boss 13 will also receive an extension and have more episode than initially predicted. Salman Khan later added that he would not be hosting the show during the extended run due to prior commitments. Upon hearing this news, Fans of Bigg Boss immediately predicted that Farah Khan would once again fill the role of the show's host during the extended period. However, it seems that these fan speculations were incorrect, as Farah has now announced that she will not be hosting the extended period of Bigg Boss 13.

Farah on hosting the extended period of Bigg Boss 13

For those who are still unaware, Bigg Boss 13 has been extended to February of 2020. The finale of the 13th season of Bigg Boss is set to premiere on February 15, 2020. However, while Salman has been hosting the season since its beginning, he has confirmed that he will not be hosting the extended period and will be replaced by another celebrity.

Back during Bigg Boss 8, when Farah became the replacement host, she was extremely well received by fans of the show. Farah gave her own flavour to the role of Bigg Boss' host and did not copy Salman's style. Her individual style was adored by fans during that season. Which is why, many fans believed that the replacement for Salman would be Farah Khan once again, however, in a recent interview, Farah quashed these theories.

Farah said that she would not be replacing Salman as the host for Bigg Boss 13 for the extended period. She even added that she had no clue as to how these rumours started in the first place. Farah finally stated that she was not even approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 13 for the role of the show's host.

