Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Has A Girlfriend Outside? Vikas Gupta Makes A SHOCKING Revelation

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw some close family and friends of the housemates enter the house as their connections to help them up their game, just a few days before the finale. Speaking of it, Asim Riaz couldn't stop blushing when his ladylove Himanshi Khurrana entered the house to support him.

However, Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta's re-entry into the house brought in a huge twist to the whole story. Vikas can be seen making a huge revelation about Asim in the promo of the upcoming episode. The promo sees Vikas making entring the house to support Sidharth Shukla.

Vikas reveals that Asim already has a girlfriend

Soon, he can be seen having a conversation with Shehnaaz Gill. Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi can be seen getting cozy in the garden area. Vikas points at them and starts speaking about their budding romance. He further says that they should continue with this 'romance' after breaking off all the outside connections and hints that there's someone outside waiting for Asim.

Shehnaaz can be seen looking visibly shocked to know this. Vikas further adds that there is no difference between Asim and Paras as they both have started developing a romantic relationship without calling off their previous commitment.

Vikas' allegations do not go down well with Asim

Vikas also confronts Asim about the same in front of Himanshi. He asks him to call off all his previous relationships first before starting a new relationship. It seems that this does not go down well with Asim who talks to Himanshi alone and vents out his anger towards Vikas.

It will be interesting to see if this revelation creates a new storm inside the house. Meanwhile, Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah also entered the house to be a support system for her. She targeted Vishal Aditya Singh for telling Arti to cut her hair during the Elite club task and also called Shehnaaz's antics fake.

