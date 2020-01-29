Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 28, 2020 | Asim Proposes To Himanshi

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – January 28, 2020, written update

The episode started as the housemates woke up to Koi Mil Gaya. Paras told Asim that he feels Himanshi was coming to meet him. Later on, Siddharth pulled Rashami’s leg, post which she told Arti she will burst out if he did anything else. Arti and Rashami had a discussion about a few housemates. Bigg Boss informed the housemates that each of their connections will enter the house and help them in captaincy candidature.

The first one to enter the house was Devoleena, who had come in support of Rashami. She chose Shehnaaz as a candidate for the interim captaincy. Thereafter, she greeted everyone. Rashami told Devoleena that she was afraid of being alone to which the latter said that there is no need to worry about the same as many of her family members are supporting her from outside. Devoleena also talked to Rashami about how Shehnaaz cried continuously for few days.

Later on, Himanshi Khurana entered the house as Asim’s connection and then took Shehnaaz’s name for interim captaincy. Thereafter, she entered the house and hugged Asim who got ecstatic after seeing her. He told her that he loves her a lot, to which Himanshi said that the entire world had gone crazy for them. She then hugged Shehnaaz and wished her happy birthday. Himanshi told Paras and Mahira that they were looking cute outside the house. She also praised Siddharth and Shehnaaz’s connection. Himanshi asked Shehnaaz why she was crying all the time. Rashami and Devoleena prompted Asim to propose to Himanshi. He, however, said that his way of life was totally different. Himanshi and Shehnaaz decided that they will end whatever issue they had outside. Siddharth schooled Shehnaaz for giving unnecessary importance to Himanshi. Shehnaaz tried to explain but Siddharth refused to listen to her.

Mahira’s brother, Akash, was the third connection to enter the house. He chose Siddharth as the interim captaincy candidate. He then entered the house through the confession room and hugged Mahira. He greeted the other housemates too. Paras apologised to Akash for calling him nalla to which the latter said that he felt offended about the same. Siddharth and Paras provided their explanation to Akash which ended in a fun banter. Later on, Asim kneeled down and proposes to Himanshi for marriage.

The next to enter the house was Kashmera Shah who came to support Arti. She chose Siddharth as the interim captaincy candidate. She then asked Vishal sarcastically whether he was still inside the house or not. She also said that she had watched each and every episode of the house. Later on, Kashmera pulled Vishal’s leg again by saying that he was not seen inside the house. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz said that Kashmera had entered the house with a full ‘goon’ touch.

Kashmera said that SidNaaz had become FakeNaaz outside the house. Shehnaaz told Siddharth that she wanted to stay alone for some time, post which she broke down inside the bathroom. Siddharth tried to explain things to Shehnaaz, after which she said that she was upset because Bigg Boss had not wished her on her birthday. They got involved in an argument thereafter. Stay tuned.

