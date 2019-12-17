Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Advises Arhaan And Shefali Bagga To Romance For The Show?

Bigg Boss 13 has been a witness to some unexpected twists and turns along with some changing equations. The latest episode saw Sidharth Shukla trying to link up Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga despite everyone knowing about his complicated relationship with Rashami Desai. Rashami and Arhaan decided to take a break from their relationship due to the several complications surrounding it. To further stir things up, Sidharth Shukla re-enters the house. During the night time, we can see Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth pulling Arhaan and Shefali's legs and trying to link them up romantically. Sidharth also tells Arhaan that Shefali finds him cute.

Rashami becomes angry on hearing Sidharth suggesting Arhaan and Shefali Bagga to start a romantic angle

Sidharth also tells that Arhaan and Shefali can form a romantic angle on the show for which Shefali refuses. The makers of the show have released a new promo which shows Shefali revealing all of this to Rashami who does not take this very positively. Shefali further tells her that Sidharth suggested that she and Arhaan form this romantic angle as it will help them to reach the finale. Rashami becomes visibly angry on hearing this and asks them why is Sidharth bringing out this topic. She further states that this is nothing to be joked about and asks Arhaan to clear out this thing in front of everyone. Check out the promo.

Vikas nominated Asim for evictions

It will be interesting to observe if this will create a new storm inside the house. The latest episode also saw the nomination process being taken place inside the house. All the contestants had to break the glass bottle on the head of the housemate, they wished to nominate. The nominations saw Arhaan Khan nominating Paras Chhabra and he gives the reason that since Paras is a strong competitor, he tends to scare him. Paras answers to this saying that he is right to be scared. Shehnaaz Gill goes on to nominate Aarti Singh by giving the reason that she has a habit of sugarcoating things inside the house. The most shocking nomination was that of captain Vikas Gupta who went on to nominate Asim Riaz by giving the reason that he should be more attentive towards the emotions of the housemates.

