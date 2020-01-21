Bigg Boss 13: An Irritated Sidharth Shukla Decides To Part Ways With Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season has turned out to be a blockbuster for which the makers have also decided to extend it for more five weeks. Last night’s episode was full of drama and headlining the same was a fight between in-house ‘BFFs’ Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill which took everyone by surprise. The episode had Sidharth Shukla asking Shehnaaz Gill to change her bed.

Gill went on to refuse Shukla which made him angry. He also tried to explain to her that he is not comfortable sharing his bed with her. After some time, Shehnaaz Gill is constantly seen irritating Sidharth Shukla which further adds to the tension. He then went on to say that all this while he ignored every absurd behaviour thinking that it was her “cuteness”. But now he will not do so. He then went on to say that he wishes to maintain some distance from Shehnaaz to which she demands an explanation.

Sidharth refuses to talk to Shehnaaz

Sidharth then goes on to say that he cannot have people like Shehnaaz in his life. He sternly shuts her off but things get worse when Shehnaaz drops some food on Sidharth's clothes accidentally. It seems that Sidharth is finding it difficult to trust Shehnaaz given to her constant childishness and the habit of flipping from one group to the other. For all the die-hard SidNaaz fans out there, this can come across as bad news.

Is this the end of SidNaaz?

It was also observed that Sidharth refused to speak with Shehnaaz for the entire day which also bothered her. Later Rashami Desai also reveals to Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh that Sidharth is in a bitter mood today because of his fight with Shehnaaz. The viewers who thought SidNaaz would be one of the most flourishing bonds till the end of the season may be greatly disappointed with this. Are you excited to see where the fate of SidNaaz lies? Let us know in the comments section.

