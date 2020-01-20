Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Slams Shehnaaz Gill's Father Over Allegations

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game shows. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and telecasts on Colors channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

The two Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill became the most discussed personalities owing to their past rivalry. Though Himanshi, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, kept a safe distance from Shehnaaz initially, later the two ladies were seen hanging around and also trying to sort out their past differences. But their past has once again become the topic of discussion after Shehnaaz Gill's father blamed Himanshi Khurana for his daughter's negative state of mind during the whole controversy.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Santok Singh said that after their controversy, whenever Shehnaaz got some project, Himanshi would contact the concerned team and talk negatively about Shehnaaz. He revealed that this resulted in Shehnaaz not getting any projects to work on. He even said that Himanshi tried her best to destroy Shehnaaz's career.

Further, Santokh Singh added that Shehnaaz did not lose hope and she began singing and later got famous through her songs. He further stated that if someone else was in place of Shehnaaz, they would have committed suicide due to so much mental pressure. He even revealed that Shehnaaz received tons of hate messages and comments and all of this was done by none other than Himanshi's PR team. He also mentioned that there was a time that the entire Punjab Industry boycotted Shehnaaz and did not want to work with her.

Himanshi, who kept quiet for a long time on this whole story, finally opened up and posted a long message on her Twitter account. She gave a befitting reply to Santokh Singh for all his allegations. She stated in her post that if Shehnaaz tried committing suicide because of her then she should understand that she was the one to start the whole mess. Further, Himanshi slammed Santokh Singh for his baseless comments. She even revealed that Shehnaaz herself confessed in the interview a long time ago that she got work because of the controversy.

Check out Himanshi's post below:

Agar apki Beti ne meri viah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyaiye ki khud hi controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao . jab ki apki Beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai .app soch smj kr interview do — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

