Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Criticizes Sidharth Shukla For Blaming Asim Riaz For Cheating

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 house witnessed another massive fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Here's what Gauahar Khan has to say about it. Read on to know more.

BIGG BOSS 13

Bigg Boss 13 house witnessed another massive fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla in the last episode. During the BB Elite task, Sidharth Shukla accused Asim Riaz of playing a foul game and cheating. Asim Riaz was seen showing his aggressing by pushing Sidharth Shukla.

Asim Riaz was also seen threatening to scrape out Sidharth’s eye, while he was raging with anger. Things quickly escalated as the duo has a history of misunderstandings in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Sidharth Shukla was seen blaming Asim Riaz for purposely provoking him and starting a fight.

Their fight has left the netizens divided. While few feel that Sidharth Shukla was correct, others believe that Asim’s decision was appropriate. Not only fans but celebrities also are seen sharing their views about the fight. Taking to Twitter, former Bigg Boss contestant and winner Gauahar Khan was seen supporting Asim in a series of Tweet.

Have a look at Gauahar Khan’s tweets here:

Bigg Boss 13 house is becoming more controversial than ever. The house is famous for yelling and ugly fights. Fans saw Madhurima Tuli getting evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house for hitting Vishal with a pan. This was not the first time when Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into an ugly fight. Salman Khan previously was seen asking Asim Riaz to make himself seen in the house without fighting with Sidharth. For a while, things were calm between them. However, things are seen to be going out of their hands now. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

 

 

