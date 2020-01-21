Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra To Seek Closure From Akanksha Puri?

Bigg Boss and controversies, often go hand-in-hand. Bigg Boss 13 has gathered a lot of headlines this season. Thanks to its drama and gossip-laden episodes, the viewers are constantly in store for something new with each passing episode. Bigg Boss 13 has also raised some eyebrows this season for many reasons. Owing to the wide fan base and immense popularity amongst them, the show got to extend for five weeks by the makers. However, along with the contestants, even their relatives managed to grab some limelight this season. One of them being is Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri. But after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Paras made some firm revelations about his relationship followed by Akanksha's cryptic post, it is quite clear that the two have decided to part ways.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri ENDS Relationship With Paras Chhabra? See Her Cryptic Post

Paras reveals he will get closure with Akanksha once he is out of the house

Paras also revealed that he is not into any kind of a relationship with Mahira and that he does not want to make things complicated unless he ends his relationship outside the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Now in the latest episode, the viewers saw Shefali Jariwala telling Paras that he should get a proper closure to Akanksha after he leaves the show. Paras agrees to this and admits that he will try to get a proper closure and clear everything out with Akanksha before they part ways. Akanksha also shared a post recently which hinted that she moved on.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra's Quirky Style Game Is Winning Hearts, See Pictures

Akanksha's post hinted that she has moved on

The post had a beautiful silhouette picture of Akanksha in black and white. However, it is her caption which caught our attention. She also stated that she 'gave it all' and that 'she gave it her best'. This clearly hinted at her relationship with Paras. She also further mentions that 'it is time to fly' which clearly hints that she has moved on from her relationship. It will be interesting to see Paras' reaction to his 'broken' relationship with Akanksha once he is out of the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Housemates Asim Riaz And Paras Chhabra Fight Over House Duties

Image Courtesy: Akanksha Puri Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.