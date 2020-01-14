Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Objects To Asim Riaz’s Claim Of Being A True Friend

The recent episodes of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 have made the viewers sit on the edge of their seats. The weekend episode saw host Salman Khan furious with Shehnaaz Gill who has been making the audience furious with her behaviour. Her obsession with Sidharth Shukla has fast become the talk of the house. Whereas the show is steadily moving further, it will also witness a new twist.

In the recent promo video of Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Hina Khan entered the house and announced that anyone between Shehnaaz Gill or Asim Riaz could be or not be the first member of the prestigious BB Elite Club. For the unversed, the member of the Elite Club will also be safe from the nomination process for this week. Hina Khan asked Shehnaaz and Asim why they feel they are more deserving than the other. However, it seems Asim's friend turned foe Sidharth was not convinced by his statement.

Sidharth disagreed with Asim on the latter's statement of being a true friend

When Asim began to state why he is more worthy of Shehnaaz in achieving the membership of the BB Elite Club, he said that unlike Shehnaaz, he always was a true friend and never tried to gain anything out of friendship for his own benefit. To this, Sidharth can be seen interrupting in a promo by saying that Asim's statement is a lie. Shefali Jariwala whose friendship with Asim also hit the dust can be supporting Sidharth in this matter. Asim can be seen defending himself by saying that he always had trust issues with Shefali.

Rashami Desai supported Asim during the task

There can be a huge war of words expected between the contestants from this task. The task had Rashami Desai coming in support of Asim whereas Arti Singh was seen supporting Shehnaaz. According to media reports, Asim has won the membership of the BB Elite Club. However, the contestant decided not to use his luxury to get saved from the nominations for this week and has saved it for the later.

Promo Courtesy: Colors Tv Twitter

