Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Fans Roast Kamya Punjabi For Supporting Sidharth Shukla

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi was recently trolled by netizens. Taking to Twitter, Kamya Punjabi was seen supporting Sidharth Shukla as his fans started a trend #PowerOfSid.

In the tweet, she was seen mentioning how Sidharth is the only one who can be seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house whereas the other contestants are nowhere to be seen.

Fans of Asim Riaz trolled Kamya Punjabi as they were seen using the #MorePowerToYouAsim. Many of them took a dig at the former contestant saying that she is getting paid to support Sidharth Shukla.

Kamya Punjabi was one of the controversial contestants of the Bigg Boss house. She has been supporting Sidharth Shukla since the very beginning of the Bigg Boss 13 season. However, this time she became the target of the trollers.

Here’s Kamya Punjab’s Tweet:

Chahe pyaar karo ya nafrat karo dikhta toh woh hi hai 😁 #PowerOfSid @sidharth_shukla — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 13, 2020

Here’s how fans reacted:

Haan chappl aur thappad khate hue dikhta hai ase dikhne ko aap dikhna kehte ho?lol#MorePowerToYouAsim — ANANYA💫 (@Ananyajena20) January 13, 2020

Har trend Asim ka copy karte ho copy cats...wo bhi peeche peeche 🤣🤣🤣#MorePowerToYouAsim — Farhan࿐Asim࿐🌟 (@_farhn_ahmd) January 13, 2020

Kiyo ki woh show ka damaad hai...

Aur woh dikhta nhi biased makers dikha rhe hai appne damaad ko...

Smje kamya mam....

(kiyo jooth ka sath de rhi ho...ittni acchi personality hai appki tv industry mein,kiyo kharabb kr rhi ho)#MorePowerToYouAsim — Preeti (@Preeti46785362) January 13, 2020

Tumhe paise mil rhe hai ..... !! EXPOSED!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — piyush (@piyush18379409) January 13, 2020

U are stupid.. And yeah dikhta nhi dikhaya jata h, poore 1 hafte se zyada sirf 2 love story dikh rahi so qa yhi log kaam kr rhe ghr me ..NO - Sab contribute kr rhe and ppl are liking others also and may be others are better than CHUKLA but they are showing Chukla only — 🦁🦁THE REAL LION KING...🦁🦁 (@THEREALLIONKIN3) January 13, 2020

