Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Fans Roast Kamya Punjabi For Supporting Sidharth Shukla

Television News

Taking to Twitter, Kamya Punjabi was seen supporting Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth as his fans started a trend #PowerOfSid. She was trolled by netizens.

bigg boss 13

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi was recently trolled by netizens. Taking to Twitter, Kamya Punjabi was seen supporting Sidharth Shukla as his fans started a trend #PowerOfSid.

In the tweet, she was seen mentioning how Sidharth is the only one who can be seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house whereas the other contestants are nowhere to be seen.

Fans of Asim Riaz trolled Kamya Punjabi as they were seen using the #MorePowerToYouAsim. Many of them took a dig at the former contestant saying that she is getting paid to support Sidharth Shukla.

Kamya Punjabi was one of the controversial contestants of the Bigg Boss house. She has been supporting Sidharth Shukla since the very beginning of the Bigg Boss 13 season. However, this time she became the target of the trollers.

Here’s Kamya Punjab’s Tweet:

