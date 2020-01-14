Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Lashes Out At Shehnaaz Gill For Calling Him 'weak'

The recent episodes of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 has made the viewers sit on the edge of their seats. As host Salman Khan said, contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been making the audience furious with her behaviour. Her obsession with Sidharth Shukla has become a hot topic of discussion.

In the recent promo video of Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Hina Khan entered the house and announced that anyone between Shehnaaz Gill or Asim Riaz could be or not be the first member of BB Elite Club. For the unversed, the member of the Elite Club will be safe from the nomination process for this week. Hina Khan asked Shehnaaz and Asim why they feel they are deserving than the other. Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra were seen supporting Asim's comment on Shehnaaz.

In between the whole task, Arti Singh will be asked to defend Shehnaaz. While Rashami will be asked to defend Asim. In the promo video, it is seen that when Arti defends Sana by saying that she is not a flipper and she supported Vishal because he is a weak contestant among all. This does not go well with Vishal and he says in his defence that if he was a weak contestant he would have not come this long in the show.

Later in the promo, Rashami lashes out at Shehnaaz for calling Vishal weak and tells her that this is not the way to talk to anyone. Even Vishal will have an argument with Shehnaaz and he will be seen telling her that she should not call her weak and he is not a weak contestant. He even is seen saying that just like Shehnaaz has a problem with the word ' jealous' even he has a problem with the word ' weak'.

There are lots of arguments going inside the house after Hina Khan leave the house. In the promo, Sana is seen upset with the housemates as they did not support her and proved her wrong. According to the reports, Asim will win the first member of the BB Elite Club. Bigg Boss season 13 aires on the Colors TV at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday and at 9:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Image Courtesy: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

