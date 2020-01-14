Bigg Boss 13: Inmates Call Shehnaaz Gill Flipper, Hina Khan Gives Reality-check

The recent episodes of reality show Bigg Boss 13 has made the viewers sit on the edge of their seats. As host Salman Khan said, contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been making the audience furious with her behaviour. Her obsession with Sidharth Shukla has become the talk of the house. Whereas, the show is steadily moving further. In the recent promo video of Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Hina Khan entered the house and announced that anyone between Shehnaaz Gill or Asim Riaz could be or not be the first member of BB Elite Club. For the unversed, the member of the Elite Club will be safe from the nomination process for this week. Hina Khan asked Shehnaaz and Asim why they feel they are deserving than the other. Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra were seen supporting Asim's comment on Shehnaaz.

The audience and fans of Bigg Boss 13, who have followed the show right from the day one, know that contestant Shehnaaz Gill has flipped many a time in the show. In the initial weeks, she was trying to take Paras Chhabra on her side. Later, through a series of incidents, she changed her decision at the last moment. When Asim Riaz pointed out and called her a flipper, Paras Chhabra and Rashami Desai came out in his support. Arti Singh got Sana's back and said that she only flipped when it was about respect. On the other side, Hina Khan made a remark on the same and said that maybe it's her personality.

Not only this, but Hina Khan also supported Shehnaaz and said that everyone in the house flips according to their preferences. She mentioned that all the contestants are creating their fake image. Defending Gill, Hina added that she is not faking but is showing her true personality.

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter handle*)

