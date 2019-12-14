Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Kamya Punjabi & Hiten Tejwani Criticize Arhaan Khan & Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 is reportedly one of the most-watched reality show on Indian television. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show features some of the most popular faces of television as its contestants. Ahead of its much-loved Weekend Ka Vaar, where fans can see funny antics of host Salman Khan, here is a preview of tonight's (December 14) episode:

What to expect from Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar?

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 will welcome some of the most loved ex-contestants of Bigg Boss and family members of housemates. Ex-contestants Hiten Tejwani and Kamya Punjabi will be seen entering the house to give Bigg Boss 13's contestants an idea of what is happening outside the house and how they can better their game. Hiten will be seen criticising Vishal Singh over his confusing behaviour. On the other hand, Kamya will burst out at Arhaan Khan over personal comments he made about Rashami's personal life. She will also warn Rashami about Arhaan's intentions and ask her to concentrate on her game.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen expressing his anger and distress over Arhaan Khan's comments about Rashami Desai's past and housemates' failure to abide by the Bigg Boss house's rules. He will slam Arhaan Khan for commenting on Rashami Desai's bank balance and discussing her personal life without her consent. He will also teach a lesson to all contestants who have been shamelessly breaking Bigg Boss house's rules and failing to abide by Bigg Boss' instructions. Amidst this high-octane drama, Sunil Grover will make his entry to lighten the atmosphere.

Weekend ka vaar Preview pic.twitter.com/8l2JT1Ghic — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) December 13, 2019



Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 13, 2019 | Paras & Mahira Finally Confess

Also Read | Hina Khan And Priyank Sharma In Bigg Boss 13 House Once Again? Details Inside

Also Read | Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss 13? Says ‘part Of Me Wants To Throw It Out’

Also Read | Sunil Grover Returns As Gutthi Exclusively For Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 13'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.