Bigg Boss 13 To See Salman Khan Angry With Arhaan Khan In Today's Weekend Ka Vaar

Television News

In Bigg Boss 13's Weekend's episode, Arhaan Khan will be at the receiving end of Salman Khan's anger. Here is all you need to know about the Weekend episode.

bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is unarguably one of the most controversial reality shows of Indian television. The popular reality show had an interesting week with lots of surprises and revelation by the contestants. Ending the week with his charm will be Salman Khan, who is ready to showcase an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar episode for all Bigg Boss 13 fans. Ahead of its telecast, a video is doing the rounds of the social media, where Salman Khan is seen slamming Arhaan Khan for his irresponsible behaviour. Here is all you need to know. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Vote: Fans Appreciate Rashami Desai, Lash Out At Paras And Sidharth 

Arhaan Khan at the receiving end of Salman's anger?

This week, Arhaan Khan will be at the receiving end of Salman Khan, who will slam him for his irresponsible behaviour. Arhaan Khan, who in a recent conversation with one of the housemates revealed some personal details related to Rashami's past, will be reportedly criticized and slammed by Salman Khan in the Weekend special episode. Salman Khan in today's weekend episode will be seen saying, "These things make you look stupid," to Arhaan Khan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 House Sees Shehnaaz Gill Falling Sick Just Like Her BFF Sidharth Shukla

Arhaan Khan's distasteful comments about Rashami Desai 

Arhaan Khan was seen indulging in a serious conversation with housemate Shefali Bagga, where he revealed some details related to Rashami's past. He said that in 2016, Rashami Desai had zero bank balance and was struggling to make ends meet. That is the time when he entered Rashami's life and held her through the thick and thin and made her what she is today. Arhaan Khan's comment related to Rashami Desai's financial status has been highly criticized by netizens who feel he is misusing Rashami's trust and her love. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Hina Khan And Priyank Sharma In Bigg Boss 13 House Once Again? Details Inside

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 13, 2019 | Paras & Mahira Finally Confess

 

 

