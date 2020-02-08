Bigg Boss 13: No Contestants To Be Evicted This Weekend Ka Vaar?

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 were surprised to hear that there will be a mid-week eviction. During the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, it was revealed that there will be a nomination in the middle of the week. However, the makers have decided to take another route. It has been reported that there won’t be an eviction in the Weekend Ka Vaar this weekend.

According to reports, the Weekend Ka Vaar will be filled with excitement as well as fun activities. It has been reported that there will be an ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ held inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, the elimination will be postponed for a few days. According to a twitter account, the elimination will be held in the middle of the week or on Monday or Tuesday. Which means that all the seven Bigg Boss 13 contestants- Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra as well as Mahira Sharma will be entering the Finale Week together.

There have been reports that Mahira Sharma has been evicted from the house, however, according to reports, her mother has denied any such rumours. Mahira’s mother Sania claims that she has not been eliminated from the house. It has also been reported that her other called up the makers and confirmed that Mahira is still a part of the show.

The Weekend Ka Vaar is one of the most entertaining segments in the show. The segment of Bigg Boss 13 is filled with laughter as well as a lot of drama. Salman Khan usually talks about the wrongdoings as well as the controversies of the week. He also shares his side and his knowledge about the game with the contestants during the segment.

