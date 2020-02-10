Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Annoyed As Weekend Evictions Get Cancelled Yet Again

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 were unhappy to hear that there will not be an eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar. During the previous Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, it was revealed that there will be a nomination in the middle of the week. However, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have decided to take another route. It was earlier reported that there won’t be an eviction in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this weekend.

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 confirmed the reports by posting on their official twitter account that there will be no evictions this weekend. Fans of the show are disappointed and agitated by the decision. Fans claim that the decision is unfair as they have been voting their favourite contestant to help them stay in the show.

Bigg Boss 13 eviction-fan reactions

Ye season me elimination se zyada no elimination hua hai

This whole season has been a joke!

Please at least be fair in the finale

And make the rightful winner win which is #AsimRiaz @OrmaxMedia @biggboss @justvoot @EndemolShineIND — RoRo 🖤🌟 (@roro_lrdi) February 9, 2020

Our votes do not matter to u. Our dedication to our favs do not matter to u. Our hard work to continuously support our favs do not matter to u. Audience do not matter to u. u’ve lost ur credibility. Half of the audience won’t be watching BB from next season. Enjoy ur last season — Nisha (@Nisha07597535) February 9, 2020

Eliminations r a joke this season — SidHeart🇵🇰❤️ (@monakhaleel2) February 9, 2020

sab ko pata tha

koi nai bat batai humko 😂

iss bar eviction process dekhe ke lagta hey sab ko winner banayenge bigboss — Suraj sjr (@sjr_suraj) February 9, 2020

Kab hoga phir?? Top 7 final main 😂😂😂isse to aacha 10 kar dete.. Even digit bhi hoti 🙄🙄😏😏 — sayantany ghosh (@sayantanyghosh4) February 9, 2020

Netizes took to their Twitter account to express their displeasure. They stated that the decision of the makes to not evict a member from the Bigg Boss 13 house is a biased one. Many stated that the makers are trying to save Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh from getting eliminated for the show. Bigg Boss 13 fans claim that the move is especially disappointing as they have voted for their favourite contestant to stay on for the final week.

