Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Annoyed As Weekend Evictions Get Cancelled Yet Again

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 makers confirmed that there will be no evictions during the Weekend Ka Vaar and the netizens are annoyed after hearing the news. See their reaction

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 were unhappy to hear that there will not be an eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar. During the previous Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, it was revealed that there will be a nomination in the middle of the week. However, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have decided to take another route. It was earlier reported that there won’t be an eviction in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this weekend.

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 confirmed the reports by posting on their official twitter account that there will be no evictions this weekend. Fans of the show are disappointed and agitated by the decision. Fans claim that the decision is unfair as they have been voting their favourite contestant to help them stay in the show. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: No Contestants To Be Evicted This Weekend Ka Vaar?

Bigg Boss 13 eviction-fan reactions

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Feels 'betrayed' By Sidharth Shukla, Know Why

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Is Mahira Sharma Really Evicted? Her Mother Reveals The TRUTH

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma To Exit The Show In Surprise Mid-week Eviction?

Netizes took to their Twitter account to express their displeasure. They stated that the decision of the makes to not evict a member from the Bigg Boss 13 house is a biased one. Many stated that the makers are trying to save Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh from getting eliminated for the show. Bigg Boss 13 fans claim that the move is especially disappointing as they have voted for their favourite contestant to stay on for the final week.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Has To Say THIS About Mahira Sharma

 

 

