Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan’s advice to Shehnaaz Gill scares her? 

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched entertainment reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season has turned out to be a blockbuster. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw all the contestants get an earful from host Salman Khan.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Nobody To Him Says Asim Riaz During The Immunity Task

Salman Khan’s advice to Shehnaaz Gill

The latest Somvaar Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 13 saw host Salman Khan share a few pieces of advice with the contestants. He also revealed that this week, no contestant will face eliminations. However, he even said that things are very unpredictable now and anything can happen on Bigg Boss 13 this week.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Poke Fun On Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth With ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’ Jokes

Salman Khan even tried to scare the contestants by calling off the nominated contestants like Arti, Mahira and Shehnaaz. He even shared a few pieces of advice for the nominated contestants. However, he had a special note for Shehnaaz.

Salman told Shehnaaz on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 that she needs to play the game carefully from now on, as she moves forward in the show. He even asked her to play well and earn a name for herself inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Salman even told Shehnaaz that she has the right calibre to get ahead, provided she uses it well.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Get THIS Hilarious Tag From Shehnaaz Gill

He also told Shehnaaz that she should not get into any unwanted disputes or get sad if she ends up not winning the Bigg Boss 13 title. Later in the episode, Shehnaaz even discussed the same with her fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla. She also told Sidharth that she is scared to leave the house.

Shehnaaz went on to tell Sidharth that at this point she is pretty sure that she will be evicted next. However, she does not want to leave. Sidharth tried to calm her down by saying that she will not be evicted. He told her that she is overthinking and that she should relax. With the finale inching closer, the game inside the Bigg Boss 13 house gets intense as the days go by.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down After Being Questioned About Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan’s advice to Shehnaaz Gill scares her?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.