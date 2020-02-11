Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Revealed That Shehnaaz Sent A DM To Kartik Aaryan

In 10 February’s Somvaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were asked to play each other for a fun segment. Sidharth Shukla had to play Shehnaaz’s character while Shehnaaz Gill had to play Sidharth’s character.

In the fun segment, Salman Khan asked the reel Shehnaaz as well as the reel Sidharth to answer a few questions. While answering one of the questions, Sidharth Shukla, who was acting as Shehnaaz revealed that she had sent a Direct Message (DM) to Kartik Aaryan.

Sidharth reveals Shehnaaz sent Kartik Aaryan a DM

While acting like Shehnaaz, Sidharth stated that Kartik Aaryan is Shehnaaz’s crush before she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. He even went on to say that Kartik Aaryan is her dream boy. Sidharth further revealed that Shehnaaz Gill had sent a direct message to Kartik Aaryan, but he did not reply to her. However, he said that Shehnaaz Gill told Kartik Aaryan to reply to her when he had come to the Bigg Boss 13 house to promote his film Love Aaj Kal 2. Kartik Aaryan assured Shehnaaz Gill that he will reply to her DMs.

The fun segment had the audience doubling in laughter as Shehnaaz Gill put her A-game in acting like Sidharth Shukla. The audience as well as Salman Khan along with the fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants were thoroughly entertained by Shehnaaz Gill. By the end of the segment, Shehnaaz was declared the winner for essaying Sidharth’s character perfectly.

