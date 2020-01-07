Bigg Boss 12's Nehha Pendse Says She Immediately Changed Her Name After Her Wedding

Actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nehha Pendse Bayas recently tied the knot with beau Shardul Singh Bayas. The lovely couple was in a live-in relationship for a long time. The two got married in Pune on January 5. Pendse shared her excitement about changing her surname, claims an article in a leading daily.

Nehha Pendse becomes Nehha Pendse Bayas

Nehha Pendse shared her happiness and excitement about getting married. The actor said that she is proud to be Shardul's wife and is more than happy that Bayas came into her life. She also talked about how she couldn't wait to change her name and did so immediately after the rituals.

She added the name Bayas to her last name. In the end, she shared that they truly love one another.

Neha had worn a beautiful and traditional nauvari saree with a Maharashtrian nath (nose ring) and chandrakor tikali (half-moon-shaped bindi). Shardul chose to wear a nice light pink sherwani with a pink and green pagadi.

Talking about her attire on the D-day, Pendse shared that nauvari sarees are generally found in bright colours. Since she wanted otherwise, she made a custom-made pastel pink saree to achieve a subtle look.

In the sangeet, she went for a bright and quirky lehenga, she said, which had colourful and pretty, youthful geometrical patterns and designs. She also shared that Shardul likes the colour green on her, so she chose to wear that colour during their engagement.

Nehha also shared some facts about her relationship with Shardul Bayas. She shared that the two consciously decided to be in a live-in relationship before getting married. They wanted their journey to be seamless. The two already feel well-settled with each other and nothing will change after marriage as well. She stated that the two will be going on their honeymoon in April as they are loaded with work. The couple will be going to Japan.

