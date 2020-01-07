Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts To Fan's Tattoo Of Her Name

Bigg Boss 13 is a widely followed and most viewed reality shows right now. Recently, a fan of Devoleena Bhattacharjee inked the name of the ex-contestant on the arms. Here is a glimpse of the tattoo that the fan inked for Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s reaction on a fan tattoo

Recently, the ex-contestant of the most-watched reality shows Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena Bhattacharjee encountered an over-enthusiastic fan. Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s fan got her name inked on her wrist. The pictures of the tattoo made by the fan have been making rounds in the media, and finally, the Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant has also reacted to it.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor was speechless on seeing the sweet surprise, as she could not digest so much love from her fan. Replying to the kind gesture, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that it is a priceless moment and that she would cherish it for the rest of her life. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also thanked her fan for the fantastic gift and showered the fan with love and happiness.

What to say i dont know.But this is priceless and will be always & always close to my heart.Thank you so much @DhiriR for this beautiful & incredible https://t.co/c04VRohWvu really really means a lot❤️🤗🙏🏻.Love you all.And wish you a very happy new year❤️🙌🏻 https://t.co/srVAKdOsBt — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 31, 2019

More about Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a television actor who came to prominence with her performance in the Star TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She also joined the Bigg Boss house in Bigg Boss 13. However, due to her persisting back issues, she had to quit from Bigg Boss 13.

More about Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is a television reality show that airs every day at 9 pm on Colors TV. Bigg Boss 13 is hosted by the Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 13 has frequently been making rounds in the news for controversies and conflicts among the contestants.

