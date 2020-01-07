Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Hints At Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Being In Love Again?

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s cute banter is loved by the Bigg Boss 13 fans. However, their story takes major twists every day. However, Vikas Gupta has asked #SidNaaz’s fans to be patient. Moreover, he has hinted at them being in love once again.

Taking to Twitter, Vikas Gupta shared a post where he has compared Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to Simba and his wife Nala from The Lion King. Vikas Gupta entered the show as Devoleena’s proxy. As he entered the show, he told Sidharth and Shehnaaz that their chemistry is loved by all. He also had a conversation with Shefali Jariwala where he was seen telling her that the duo is madly in love with each other but they do not know about it yet.

Trust the people You have loved. Every relationship gets through turmoil & stress. That’s life. I trust #Sidnaaz & they will come through this just like #Simba and #Nala Fights happen yup but loosers 🤪They get over #RoarLikeSana #SidHearts wait for it with luv #Vikasgupta 😜 pic.twitter.com/dP9EFn20l7 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 6, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s story is taking a downfall right now. In the previous promo of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was seen slapping Sidharth Shukla and fans wondered what went wrong between the duo. However, when the episode featured fans realised it wasn’t something serious. They were just having fun.

Later, when Sidharth teased Shehnaaz of jealousy, she was seen having a panic attack on the show. Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Jariwala were seen consoling her. Fans are curious to see what will happen next. Will they stick together throughout the game or end on a bad note?

In the middle of all this, Vikas Gupta has shared his views about the duo. He believes that Sidnaaz will last for a long time. In the post, he mentioned how every relationship has to suffer from a bad phase. He firmly believes that #SidNaaz will come out of this situation. A few days earlier, Vikas also penned down an emotional note for Sidharth Shukla.

