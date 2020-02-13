SidNaaz, Paras-Mahira, Asim-Himanshi: Best Valentine's Day Couple Of 'Bigg Boss 13'?

Bigg Boss 13 has been of one of the most fascinating and popular seasons amongst the previous ones. However, the show is going to come to an end soon and the audience is waiting with bated breath to see who finally takes the trophy home. However, one of the main highlights of this season was some of the strong bonds which were formed on the show and also made the viewers root for them at the same time.

Whether it is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's sugar and spice moments or Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's endearing bond; Bigg Boss 13 has given us some inevitable duos who will always have a place in the heart of every Bigg Boss fan. Their equations may have changed time and again, but they did impress the viewers with their infectious chemistry. With Valentine's Day tomorrow, here are some of the duos on Bigg Boss 13 who managed to set the screens on fire with their lovely camaraderie.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond has been one of the major highlights of this season. 'SidNaaz' has created quite a sensation with their chemistry this season. Sidharth and Shehnaaz have time and again enticed the fans for being a pillar of support for each other. '#SidNaaz' has reportedly been one of the most trending hashtags of Bigg Boss season 13 too.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been lauded for their beautiful bond by their fans. The fans could not get enough of 'AsiManshi' and were also heartbroken when Himanshi got evicted from the house. But soon after Himanshi entered the house again, Asim had a proposal for her. Fans went gaga when Himanshi also confessed her feelings for Asim in front of Salman Khan.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have stood out for each other despite several criticisms. The viewers often lauded 'Pahira' for being utmost loyal towards each other. It will be interesting to see if their bond will continue even outside the house.

They supported each other since day one that's the best part!!! #PaHiraForever pic.twitter.com/avUwsrotTb — Team SidPaHira (@mahirafc1) February 12, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

The two seem to have been at loggerheads right since their inception on the show but it cannot be denied that they were one of the best on-screen couples while working on the show Dil Se Dil Tak. Fans went gaga over them recreating their music video from the show. Their scintillating on-screen chemistry has made 'Sidra' one of the most popular hashtags of this season.

