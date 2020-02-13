Bigg Boss 13 Contestants And Others Who Assaulted Fellow Housemates

Bigg Boss is one of the most followed shows on Indian television. There are around 15 contestants living together without phones or any contact with the outside world. The contestants living together sometimes get into ugly fights which turn out to be abusive. Here are some controversial contestants who assaulted their fellow housemates out of rage.

Siddharth Shukla assaults Shehnaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13

On the latest season of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Siddharth Shukla has been in the limelight since the very beginning. He is known for his aggressive behaviour and foul language. Recently, a video went viral on social media in which Siddharth Shukla was seen assaulting fellow contestant Shehnaz Gill. Netizens reacted to this asking if the showmakers were turning a blind eye to this assault by Siddharth Shukla.

Asim Riaz pushes Siddharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla’s fights always grab eyeballs. A few weeks ago after a peaceful week, Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla got into a fight again. But this time the fight was a violent as Asim Riaz pushed Siddharth Shukla out of anger. This became a huge controversy with many of Asim Riaz fans and friends standing by his side.

Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli was the contestant of Bigg Boss 7 and had assaulted a contestant Sofia Hayat. Sofia Hayat was a British Pakistani actor and had complained that she was manhandled inside the Bigg Boss House by Armaan Kohli. An FIR was filed against Armaan Kohli for his abusive nature

Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal R Khan popularly known as KRK was another controversial contestant of the Bigg Boss house season 3. He was expelled from the Bigg Boss house for being abusive and violent with the fellow contestants. He had been in a verbal spat with Rohit Varma but their fight took an ugly turn when the latter threw a bottle at Rohit.

Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were dating in the past. Their fans expected them to bond over inside the house but were surprised when the two turned violent with each other. Madhurima Tuli was seen abusing Vishal in a few videos. She even threw a show at him and was ejected from the show after she hit him continuously with a frying pan.

