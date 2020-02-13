Bigg Boss 13: Fans Go Gaga Over Fighting Scene Of Asim Riaz From 'Main Tera Hero'

Bigg Boss 13 has reached a crucial stage as the finale of the show is nearing. All the contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted title. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss 13 finale as they want to know who is going to take the trophy home. Currently, there are 7 contestants in the house, out of which Asim Riaz is one of the most talked-about.

Amidst Bigg Boss 13 finale and the fights that happen regularly in the house, Asim Riaz’s action scene from the Varun Dhawan starrer has taken social media by storm. Asim Riaz was a part of a scene in the Movie Main Tera Hero. In the movie, Asim Riaz is seen chasing Varun Dhawan.

The antagonist sends a handful of thugs to fight Varun Dhawan as they both fight to impress the female lead. Asim Riaz was essaying the character of one of the thugs sent by the antagonist. The fighting scene has gone viral on the internet and fans are going gaga over it.

Have a look at the scene here

Here's how fans are reacting on Asim Riaz’s viral scene from Main Tera Hero:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz And Others Known For Their Anger Issues

#BiggBoss13 You remember this guy from the movie "Mein Tera Hero" starring @Varun_dvn ?

.

He is #AsimRiaz 😌



Atleast he got a role in Bollywood movie.#Paras ko Splitsvilla ke alava kuch mila hai kya ?

Haa mila hai 🔔#BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/OCzFatPNT7 — BiggBoss13 (@BBBiggBoss) October 4, 2019

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Asim Riaz Joke About Mahira Sharma's Bridal Outfit

And here's our hero Asim nailing each and every of his roles 👏👏, have a look at this once guys Asim was in the movie mai tera hero, beside these he has done modeling for different ads😍😍let's applaud this guy for his hard work👏👏 @ColorsTV @Biggboss #BiggBoss13 #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/J9ERnL0xl3 — ✮ηιsa🌟 (@itsNish__) October 17, 2019

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Reveals He Quit Being Friends With Sidharth Shukla For THIS Reason

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets A Shout-out From Fast And Furious 9; Twitterverse Goes Crazy

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Nobody To Him Says Asim Riaz During The Immunity Task

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.