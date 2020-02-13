The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Go Gaga Over Fighting Scene Of Asim Riaz From 'Main Tera Hero'

Amidst Bigg Boss 13 finale and the fights that happen regularly in the house, Asim Riaz’s action scene from the Varun Dhawan starrer has gone viral. Read more

bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has reached a crucial stage as the finale of the show is nearing. All the contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted title. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss 13 finale as they want to know who is going to take the trophy home. Currently, there are 7 contestants in the house, out of which Asim Riaz is one of the most talked-about.

Amidst Bigg Boss 13 finale and the fights that happen regularly in the house, Asim Riaz’s action scene from the Varun Dhawan starrer has taken social media by storm. Asim Riaz was a part of a scene in the Movie Main Tera Hero. In the movie, Asim Riaz is seen chasing Varun Dhawan.

The antagonist sends a handful of thugs to fight Varun Dhawan as they both fight to impress the female lead. Asim Riaz was essaying the character of one of the thugs sent by the antagonist. The fighting scene has gone viral on the internet and fans are going gaga over it.

Have a look at the scene here

Here's how fans are reacting on Asim Riaz’s viral scene from Main Tera Hero:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz And Others Known For Their Anger Issues

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Asim Riaz Joke About Mahira Sharma's Bridal Outfit 

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Reveals He Quit Being Friends With Sidharth Shukla For THIS Reason

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets A Shout-out From Fast And Furious 9; Twitterverse Goes Crazy

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Nobody To Him Says Asim Riaz During The Immunity Task

 

 

