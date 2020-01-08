Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz, Rashami; Who Will Be The New Captain?

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing several headlines with each passing episode. The numerous twists and turns are keeping the audience hooked. Just when things seems to be calm again in the house, a new storm stirs up because of the captaincy tasks or the household chores.

The upcoming episode will also see the captaincy task being held again. The makers showcased a glimpse of the upcoming episode on Tuesday which sees the housemates deciding the captaincy of another contestant.

It is not a hidden fact that after Shehnaaz Gill's captaincy tenure, the house remained without a captain as the last captaincy task got cancelled. The majority of the housemates decided that Madhurima Tuli, who was the sanchalak of the task, was still not fit to be the captain of the house.

Therefore, Bigg Boss decided that the contestants will remain without a captain for the entire week.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12's Nehha Pendse Says She Immediately Changed Her Name After Her Wedding

The other housemates will decide whether a contestant will become the captain

This time, Bigg Boss has added a twist in the whole process wherein a placard of a contestant will be hung around the neck of another housemate who will decide if that contestant is fit enough to be the captain. If that housemate thinks that the person is not ready to be the captain, he or she will burn that housemate's picture by dropping it into a stove.

This creates a lot of chaos and anticipation inside the house. One of the most surprising twist came when it was revealed that Rashami Desai will have Sidharth Shukla's picture hung around her neck.

Paras and Asim will get a punishment during the task

Desai inevitably throws his picture into the store and states the reason that he misbehaved with her recently. Sidharth makes a mocking sound after her action which leaves her displeased.

Furthermore, Sidharth gets Vishal Aditya Singh's picture which he burns once again, saying that he does not want to see Vishal's drama once again. While Vishal burns Arti Singh's picture saying that if she becomes the captain, she will be biased towards Sidharth and will give him the household chore which he is comfortable with and which he will not end up doing.

But it seems that the task will lead to an ugly altercation between Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz wherein both will argue with each other over Rashami's captaincy. This will also lead to Bigg Boss giving both of them some punishment which will be revealed in Wednesday's episode.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts To Fan's Tattoo Of Her Name

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Says Rashami Desai Is A ‘Dogli’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.