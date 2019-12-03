Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla To Get A Lucrative Hike For The Extended 5 Weeks?

It is not a hidden fact that this season of Bigg Boss 13 has proved to be one of the most popular and successful seasons of the franchise. As a result, the makers have decided to give it an extension of five weeks till February 2020. According to media reports, instead of having its final season finale on January next year, the show will finally see its last episode on February 15, 2020. The same news was also announced to all the housemates locked inside the house. However, while all the other contestants received the news in a positive manner, Sidharth Shukla looked visibly displeased by this decision.

Sidharth will get a hike in his fee by the makers of Bigg Boss

Reportedly, Sidharth had agreed to abide by the contract with the makers which included him to be a part of the show till January 2020. So, he was unhappy with this decision of the makers to further extend his contract. According to media reports, he also had a chat with the team who then decided to increase his remuneration to make him stay on the show for the extended time. Sidharth reportedly gets Rs 9 lakhs per week for his stint on the show and now, owing to the extension, he will be getting more than that.

Sidharth is one of the most popular contestants this season

Sidharth is one of the most popular and strong contestants of the show this season so it is not a surprise that the makers want him to stay till the end. The Balika Vadhu actor has been giving a profound contribution to the show right since the first day. The contestant has managed to stay in the buzz every week, be it for his fights or for his fun banter with housemate Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth has reportedly also been praised by host Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar. He has also been elected as the captain of the house by all the housemates this week. It will be interesting to see if he emergesas the winner this season.

