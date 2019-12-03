Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Enters The House As The New Wild Card

The house of Bigg Boss was recently given an extension by its makers. To add more drama to the season, the house recently received its new wildcard entry. Madhurima Tuli made her way into the Bigg Boss villa and was joined by ex-contestants Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan. Tuli is allegedly Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-girlfriend. The duo was recently a part of Nach Baliye Season 9 and their relationship quickly became the talk of the town.

Madhurima Tuli enters the Bigg Boss house as the new Wild Card

With Vishal Singh already being a part of the house, Tuli’s entry is bound to create some trouble. In an exclusive interview with a leading daily, the TV soap actor said that Bigg Boss 13 is a hit show and even as an audience, she finds it entertaining. She further continued saying now that the show has got an extension, she felt that it was the right time to enter. She said that there are some really good people in the house and it would be fun to compete with them. She also added that she wanted to do the show from the start but she was already committed to Nach Baliye 9 then. She added that she was happy to get this chance now as she already has a fan base and they would really enjoy her presence on the show.

Given her history with Singh, it is a known fact that their alleged relationship will always be up for discussion in the Bigg Boss house. While they were a team in the dance show, when asked about their current equation, the actor replied with a broad smile saying that they were competing with each other even back then.

The star further added that she would be an extrovert with a strong point of view in the show. When asked if she received any advice from friends or family, she said that she has not managed to speak to many of them, but everyone just told her to be confident, strong and just hit it.

