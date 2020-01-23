Shehnaaz Going 'Ghani Bawri' To Asim Being 'Kukkad Kamal Da'; Songs For BB 13 Contestants

Bigg Boss 13 is currently toppling all the popularity charts in terms of entertainment. But one of the biggest reasons for the success of this season is the contestants who have contributed in their own unique way in the show. Bigg Boss 13 has also been monumental in bringing out the different facets of the personality of each contestant. These unique personality traits of these contestants have also made them a household name with the viewers.

For instance, Shehnaaz Gill is known to be the entertainer of the house. Given that her relationship with Sidharth Shukla has hit troubling waters, she's sort of become crazy to gain his attention and win him back. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla pops up into our mind whenever we think of an 'angry young man'. Here is a list of 5 Bigg Boss contestants who remind us of these Bollywood songs every time we see them on the show. These Bollywood songs aptly describe their persona in a unique way.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: A Look At All Celebrities That Are Supporting Asim Riaz On Twitter

These Bigg Boss contestants remind us of this Bollywood tracks

When Shehnaaz Gill went 'Ghani Bawri'

The song 'Ghani Bawri' from the film Tanu Weds Manu Returns totally reminds us of Punjab's Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill. The contestant is known for her childlike demeanour which has added immensely to her popularity. Her endearing antics coupled with her habit of flipping from one group to the other makes this song perfect for her. And it is because of these 'bawri' actions of Shehnaaz that she has become a household name.

The 'Sher' of the house, Sidharth Shukla

Whenever one thinks of Sidharth Shukla, the song 'Sher Aya Sher' from the film Gully Boy pops up into our head. The 'Angry Young Man' persona of the Balika Vadhu actor has evidently been highlighted inside the house. Sidharth has time and again lashed out at almost all of the contestants inside the house which has literally made him the 'sher' of Bigg Boss. It is this fiery persona of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor which has made him one of the most popular contestants of the house.

When Asim Riaz was indeed a 'Munda Kukkad Kamal Da'

Asim Riaz has had a stunning evolution in the show. From being an underdog to becoming one of the most promising contestants of this season; Asim has shown tremendous growth. Apart from his never-give-up attitude, it is also his sculpted body and swooning good looks which have earned him an enviable fan-following. The song which reminds one of Asim is inevitable, Munda Kukkad Kamal Da from the movie Student Of The Year.

Rashami Desai, the ultimate Drama Queen of the house

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular contestants of this season and fans have seen some varied facets of her personality. Her rollercoaster ride of a journey has showcased the viewers some dramatic sides of her persona. The song which reminds everyone of Rashami has to be 'Drama Queen' from the film Hasee Toh Phasee. Her die-hard fans are surely waiting for more of her versatility inside the house.

Paras Chhabra is indeed 'Aadat Se Majboor'

Paras Chhabra has always been the ultimate 'Ladies' Man' inside the house. From Shehnaaz Gill to Mahira Sharma, he has been linked with some of the female contestants of the house. The song which suits him best has to be 'Aadat Se Majboor' from the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Fans definitely cannot get enough of his free-spirited attitude.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri To Enter The BB House?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale Date Revealed; Find Out Whether The Show Will Be Extended

Video Courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram, Asim Riaz Instagram, Bigg Boss Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.