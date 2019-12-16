Bigg Boss 13 : Hindustani Bhau Says Asim Riaz's Love For Himanshi Is 'one Sided'

This week in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Hindustani Bhau, who is also known as Vikas Pathak, was seen getting eliminated. Hindustani Bhau is an Indian YouTuber who gained a lot of popularity in the year 2019. His videos started going viral on social media. His unique delivery of abusive words in his videos became a unique selling point for him. Having risen to sudden fame, the YouTuber was called to the Bigg Boss house to play as a contestant. At the beginning of the show, he was perceived as a very entertaining contestant and was getting love from viewers of the show. However, later on, he started receiving criticism regarding his sleeping positions and sleep pattern. Once the contender came outside the house, he was interviewed by many media portals and entertainment channels. He revealed in one of the interviews with a leading media portal that he used to miss his family, especially his son and wife, a lot and used to cry a lot under his blanket on the show. The ex-contestant also revealed that he was advised by his doctor to rest a lot as his body was unable to cope up with the kind of food that was being served inside the house. Vikas Pathak also said that he is not used to following a vegetarian diet, which led to a lot of health issues that he had to face inside the house.

Vikas on Asim and Himanshi's love story

Hindustani Bhau expressed his opinions and views on Asim Riaz's love for Himanshi Khurana. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, he said that the love story that was brewing between Asim and Himanshi was one-sided and was of no use. He said that it was Asim who was always after Himanshi despite knowing that she was engaged. Bhau revealed that, a lot of times, he himself advised Asim to give up on Himanshi as she is engaged to get married to another man. He further added that he always felt that Himanshi was committed to the man she was getting married to and had explained the same thing to Asim many times.

