Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla With Rashmi Desai Or Shehnaz Gill - Who Are You Rooting For?

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed many high octane dramatic moments in the past few episodes. From unexpected twists to aggressive brawls between the housemates, this season is garnering a lot of eyeballs by the viewers. However, there are also some interesting equations which have been formed inside the house. One of the housemates is Sidharth Shukla whose equation with contestants Shehnaz Gill and Rashmi Desai has managed to grab a lot of headlines. While Rashmi and Sidharth's bitter-sweet relationship has time and again been the talk of the town, Sidharth's closeness to Shehnaz has managed to win the hearts of the viewers lately.

Let us take a look at Sidharth's camaraderie with both the housemates

Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai

These two have always been at loggerheads right since the inception of the show. There have been some intense arguments between the two. From some time, fans along with host Salman Khan have been calling out Rashmi for not playing the game in a steadfast manner on the show. But tonight's episode will see Sidharth and Rashmi forgetting all their differences and doing steamy scenes together as they re-create the trailer of their show, Dil Se Dil Tak. Reportedly, fans are predicting this can bounce Rashmi back to the game again. The 'SidRa' fans have been going gaga over their promo on social media.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill

Sidharth and Shehnaz have been close friends right from the very beginning. They have also managed to resolve their small misunderstandings and their bond has even become stronger. Their equation has led to a massive 'Sidnaaz' trend on social media from their fans. However, the recent promo of Sidharth and Rashmi have not gone down well with the 'Sidnaaz' fans who are quite miffed with the promo. It will also be interesting to see whether Sidharth and Rashmi's closeness will affect his camaraderie with Shehnaz. 'Sidnaaz' fans have been expressing their disappointment on social media. Who do you think Sidharth looks hotter with - Shehnaz or Rashmi? Do let us know in the comments section.

