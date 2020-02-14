Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Emotional After Watching His Journey In The House

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just a day away and the audience is eagerly waiting to see who will lift the BB 13 trophy. The show has entertained the audience and viewers for more than four months. The audience and viewers have seen many ups and downs on the show.

Recently, two among the top 6 finalists, relieved their journey in the latest episode. During which, Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla got emotional.

The video started with Sidharth Shukla moving towards the stage and his fans cheering up for him. His video started with flashing 'The Epic Journey Of' onto the screen. As the video progressed a few heartfelt moments were screened. Tears rolled down on Shukla's cheeks when he saw the good time he spent with Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and other inmates.

It also showed the time when the contestants criticised Sidharth for his anger and behaviour. Bigg Boss also proclaimed that Sidharth Shukla has not only played this game but has also lived every moment in the Bigg Boss 13's house.

Watch the video below:

Many of Sidharth Shukla fans have supported him throughout his Bigg Boss 13 journey. In these four months, Twitter has been flooded with numerous hashtags in support of Sidharth Shukla. Though the makers and host Salman Khan was accused of being biased towards him, his fans never let him down.

On the other side, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh have also bagged immense love from the audience. It will be interesting to see who will take away the BB13's trophy on February 15, 2020.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

