Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Declared 'Paapi Of The Season', Here's How Fans Reacted

Television News

Rashami Desai was declared the 'Paapi of the Season', after receiving the maximum amount of votes from fellow contestants. Here is how fans are reacting.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan introduced a new task. The task titled, 'Paap Ki Potli', was introduced to highlight the sins of Bigg Boss 13's contestants. By the end of the game, it was Rashami Desai who was declared the 'Paapi of the Season'. Here is who voted against Rashami Desai and how fans reacted to Rashami's new title. 

Rashami Desai declared as the 'Paapi of the Season'

In Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants were asked to name a person who according to them has committed the maximum number of Paap (sin) during this season. Sidharth Shukla took Rashami Desai's name, as he felt she has been attacking and mocking him since the start of the show.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill took Sidharth Shukla's name for disrespecting her. At the end of the 'Paap Ki Potli' task, it was Rashami Desai who was awarded 'Paapi of the Season' tag, which the actor took very sportingly. 

The fun task that was a part of the Somvaar Ka Waar, seems to have offended the fans of Rashami Desai, who took to Twitter to express their views. While many blamed the channel of biasedness, others supported Sidharth Shukla's views and named Rashami Kamchor(lazy). Look at how Bigg Boss 13 fans are reacting to Rashami's 'Paapi of the Season' tag. 

Fans react to Rashami Desai's 'Paapi' tag: 

Bigg Boss 13's finale that will be a grand affair will be telecasted on February 15, 2020. Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz have secured a place for themselves in the last week of the show. On the other hand, contestants Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Gill are waiting for the audience to decide their fate. 

 

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram)

 

 

Published:
