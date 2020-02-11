Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Declared 'Paapi Of The Season', Here's How Fans Reacted

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan introduced a new task. The task titled, 'Paap Ki Potli', was introduced to highlight the sins of Bigg Boss 13's contestants. By the end of the game, it was Rashami Desai who was declared the 'Paapi of the Season'. Here is who voted against Rashami Desai and how fans reacted to Rashami's new title.

Rashami Desai declared as the 'Paapi of the Season'

In Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants were asked to name a person who according to them has committed the maximum number of Paap (sin) during this season. Sidharth Shukla took Rashami Desai's name, as he felt she has been attacking and mocking him since the start of the show.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill took Sidharth Shukla's name for disrespecting her. At the end of the 'Paap Ki Potli' task, it was Rashami Desai who was awarded 'Paapi of the Season' tag, which the actor took very sportingly.

The fun task that was a part of the Somvaar Ka Waar, seems to have offended the fans of Rashami Desai, who took to Twitter to express their views. While many blamed the channel of biasedness, others supported Sidharth Shukla's views and named Rashami Kamchor(lazy). Look at how Bigg Boss 13 fans are reacting to Rashami's 'Paapi of the Season' tag.

Fans react to Rashami Desai's 'Paapi' tag:

bichari #RashamiDesai ne kitni mehnat se apni image banayi he apni or aap ause bigar ne pe tule huwe ho — Saz Rashami (@saz17123231) February 10, 2020

Obviously!

Chorni woh hai,

Jhooti woh hai,

Chugli khor woh hai,

Kaam chor bhi woh!

Aag bhi woh lagati hai!

To paapi bhi Rashmi aunty hi huien na!#SidharthShukla #SupremeSid #BiggBoss13 — Zaini ❤ (@ss_xaini) February 10, 2020

Nahi nahi bilkul nahi !! But I'm glad #RashamiDesai took it positively!! This girl is a gem ♡♡♡ — Solid Woman Rashami Desai ❤ (@ayshahabib11) February 10, 2020

Bilkul Rasmi ne bahut Pap kiye hai

Usane Sid ko bahut nicha dikhaya hai #SupremeSid — Archana Tiwari # SidHeart♥️ (@ArchanaT1184) February 10, 2020

Nooo #RashamiDesai kisi bhi angel se paapi nhi h she is helping in nature & pure hearted & genuine person but sabsw bada paapi sidharth shukla h jisne hmesha maar peet ki h woman ki disrespect ki h gaali di h sari girls ko ghar m — Ritu (@Ritu08462627) February 10, 2020

Bigg Boss 13's finale that will be a grand affair will be telecasted on February 15, 2020. Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz have secured a place for themselves in the last week of the show. On the other hand, contestants Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Gill are waiting for the audience to decide their fate.

