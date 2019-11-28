Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's PDA Called Vulgar? Fans Angry

It seems that all is not well for all the 'Sidnaaz' fans out there. The recent episode of the show saw housemates Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill engage in an adorable pillow fight. Sidharth could also be seen throwing a pillow at Shehnaaz and she can be seen requesting him not to trouble her. Shehnaaz too hits Sidharth hard with the pillow after which his reaction is truly endearing to witness. After a cat and mouse chase between the two, Sidharth plants a kiss on her forehead. While all the SidNaaz fans went gaga over their banter, there were many fans who called their equation vulgar and improper considering the age gap between the two.

SidNaaz fans came to the pair's defence on Twitter

This did not go down well with all the Sidnaaz fans and they soon started venting out their anger on social media slamming all the viewers who labelled their equation as vulgar. The fans defended Sidnaaz by calling their bond pure, innocent and a mark of true friendship. Some of the fans reportedly targeted the coupling of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana instead, calling it just a gimmick for the show. Check out some of the tweets here.

So Asiim & Himanchi fans saying sh*t about #SidNaaz now. Losers... Sid & Sana both are single & they can do whatever the f**k they want while Asim & Himanshi are both committed outside but doing rasleela in the house so STFU brainless losers! 🤣#BB13#BiggBoss13 — 𝘀𝗮𝗹.♥️ (@saleha_xo) November 26, 2019

By tomorrow if there is even a single Tweet found Calling SID a Vapist or BLAH....



Twitter PE #BHOJPURI #TAANDAV HOGA



And #GUTTERians will be responsible for Fate of #FlushMeDesai#BB13 #BigBoss13 — HerdHUSH ❤ #BB13 (@HerdHUSH) November 27, 2019

Look at their shamness level kitna bhi gir sakte ha kisiko hate karne ka liya . Sala ye log #SidNaaz ke pyaar se toh itna chid rkhta ha ki unke maa baap bhi ek dusro ko ghar me Bhai bhen kheka bulate honge .

These haters doesn't know a single word of true love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zeI1fGMZGc — Rishabh Awasthi (@Rishabh21023782) November 27, 2019

Sidharth also became the new captain of the house

Meanwhile, the recent episode also saw housemates given an option to pick the captain of the week between Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Vishal Singh. After a brief round of discussion, contestants of Bigg Boss 13 finally chose Sidharth Shukla as their new captain. Sidharth Shukla, who was nominated for weeks by Bigg Boss as a punishment post his physical brawl with Mahira Sharma ahs managed to impress Bigg Boss and the audience with his performance in the captaincy task.

Ever since the news of Sidharth Shukla becoming the new captain of the house broke out on the internet, even the fans in large numbers have expressed their joy over Sidharth’s win. The recent episode also saw a brawl between contestants Hindustani Bhau and Vishal Aditya Singh.

