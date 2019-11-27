Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Upset Over Sharing Kiss With Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, who had been shooting daggers at each other for quite a long time in the Bigg Boss 13 house, saw a turn of emotions after the recent task. The pair were asked to recreate a steamy scene from their show Dil Se Dil Tak, which used to air on Colors. Their chemistry with each other rekindled as they went forward with the task. But it seems that Rashami is feeling a little uncomfortable.

Rashami gets uncomfortable with Sidharth:

Ever since their task, the contestants in the house and the audience have been left wanting more. Sidharth and Rashami went all out with their romance and performance. It was so convincing that the other housemates have started teasing the two. The task was certainly very successful, but it came with consequences.

Rashami was seen as being not happy with how the events unfolded. Rashami was seen confessing about this to her friend Paras Chhabra. Rashami looked a little upset after the task, sitting in the kitchen. Paras entered and asked about what happened. Rashami shared that there was a scene near the mirror where Sidharth and Rashami had to kiss through a mirror. Though the kiss was supposed to be on the cheek, they ended doing a lip-to-lip kiss. Paras consoled her and said that it was a part of the task. He also added that it was anyway a mirror kiss and not a real one.

