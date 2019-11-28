Sidharth Shukla Is The New Captain Of Bigg Boss 13, Fans Heap Praises On The Actor

The recent episode Bigg Boss 13 created headlines, as the contestants of the show left no stone unturned to entertain the audience in the recently held captaincy task, Masti Ki Pathshala with their strategies and tactics. While contestants like Arti Singh and Shefali Zariwala have proved their leadership skills as captains of the house previously, seems like the housemates of the Bigg Boss house have found their new captain in Sidharth Shukla. Here are all the details.

Sidharth Shukla, the new captain of the house

Post the recently held captaincy task, Masti Ki Pathshala, Bigg Boss condemned Himanshi Thakur as he ineffectively handled her duties as a captain. Bigg Boss ordered Himanshi Thakur to step back from the captain post and asked her to submit the keys in the garden area. Meanwhile, the housemates were asked to pick the captain of the week between Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Vishal Singh. After a brief round of discussion, contestants of Bigg Boss 13 chose Sidharth Shukla as their new captain. Sidharth Shukla, who was nominated for weeks by Bigg Boss as a punishment post his physical brawl with Mahira Sharma, impressed Bigg Boss and the audience with his performance in the captaincy task. Bigg Boss also reprimanded Devoleena Bhattacharjee, as the contestant stole food products from the locker placed in the garden area. Ever since the news of Sidharth Shukla becoming the new captain of the house broke out on the internet, fans in large numbers have expressed their joy over Sidharth’s win. Take a look at how fans reacted on Sidharth’s achievement:

Fans react

Bhagwaan sab dekh rahen hai!!

Chor apple churate reh gaye, aur mehnat se padhaakar teacher #SidharthShukla ne captaincy task jeet liya!!!😋😀

We're very happy for our sid!! — Sidheartian❤ (@IamSidheartian) November 27, 2019

Congo Hawtie🔥

You're a main pillar of dis show & only you're ruling dis show frm the day1

That's y not only ur friend bt the whole Housemates choosing u as a new captain

tho

U just nailed it by ur magical charm🔥



You're a Real HeRo & Center of attraction🔥#SidharthShukla #BB13 — ❣❣🔥PaRii_SID_SHUKLA🔥❣❣🏏❣❣ (@officiallPreet) November 27, 2019

Many many congratulations 4 becoming the first male captain of #BB13 ❤️

Keep slaying Hottie 😍🔥

Most deserving contestant unanimously voted by evryone #SidharthShukla #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Dr.Nupur ❤️❤️ (@DrNupurrk) November 27, 2019

