'Bigg Boss 13' Star Hindustani Bhau Makes Twitter Debut, Calls Out Fake Accounts

Youtuber and Bigg Boss 13 wildcard entrant, Hindustani Bhau was one of the most memorable contestants on the show. Although he was evicted in a few weeks, during his stay he made sure to make his mark in the hearts of the audience. Now, Hindustani Bhau has gone ahead and made his Twitter debut. Read on to know more details:

Hindustani Bhau makes Twitter debut, calls out fake accounts running under his name

Hindustani Bhau recently made his debut on the social media platform, Twitter. With his initial post itself, he has started a war against people who are making fake accounts under his name. Hindustani Bhau also revealed that he has filed a complaint with the cyber cell regarding the same. He also added that he has asked the officials to deactivate such fake accounts at the earliest.

Immediately after making his debut on Twitter, Hindustani Bhau shared a video where he thanked his fans and supporters. He got a following of almost 8,000 people in just a matter of 30 minutes. Hindustani Bhau also revealed that he has found out about several fake accounts that have been present on social media under his name. He also showed his complaint files with the cyber cell. He also added that he did so to stop any further problems that could be created due to these fake accounts.

Hindustani Bhau also added that there are several active Twitter accounts under his name that are being misused. He revealed that he filed the complaint because he wishes that no one goes through any trouble because of this. He also requested those who are running these accounts to deactivate them at the earliest.

Check out Hindustani Bhau’s tweet lashing out on fake accounts here:

Maine cyber police station main aaj complaint file kiya hai. Saare mere fake account mere naam se chala rahe hai unpe. Plz request hai fake account na banaye. 🇮🇳 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Zy6Otc7vq1 — Hindustani Bhau (@RealKingbhau) May 20, 2020

Hindustani Bhau recently also deleted his TikTok account that had a following of almost 1.5 million. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant and YouTuber had done this as a gesture to support fellow YouTuber, CarryMinati whose video had been taken down on account of cyberbullying. Hindustani Bhau had also expressed his anger about the same on his social media adding how dissatisfied he is with the action.

Hindustani Bhau then went ahead and deleted his TikTok account before his fans in an IGTV video. He also added that he did not care much about TikTok and said his real family exists on YouTube and Instagram instead. Hindustani Bhau then publicly deleted the account and even uninstalled the app from his mobile phone.

