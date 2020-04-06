'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Hindustani Bhau Distributes Masks & Food, Says 'Duaa Mein Yaad Rakhna'

The coronavirus pandemic has been affecting millions of people in the world. The governments of all countries of the world have been trying their best to cope up with the situation, including India. A lot of people across India have been doing their bit by helping the needy people and donating as much as possible. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak donated masks and food to the people in Mumbai amid coronavirus lockdown.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram to share pictures of him making a donation for coronavirus to the people in need. In the first series of pictures, the helpers of Hindustani Bhau are seen distributing khichdi among the people. In the second series of pictures, Hindustani Bhau is seen instructing his helpers as they provide masks to the people. Hindustani Bhau captioned the picture as, “🙏Ek choti si Madat Jaruratmando ke liye bas Dua main yaad rakhna🙏”

There are several Bigg Boss 13 contestants who have been using their social media presence to make their fans aware of the risk of not practicing social distancing. These include Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, and Asim Riaz. In the recent past events, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla posted photos urging their fans to stay home during coronavirus lockdown.

