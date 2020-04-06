The Debate
'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Hindustani Bhau Distributes Masks & Food, Says 'Duaa Mein Yaad Rakhna'

Television News

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Hindustani Bhau aka Vishal Fhatak extends support amid coronavirus lockdown; distributes essentials to the people in Mumbai.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The coronavirus pandemic has been affecting millions of people in the world. The governments of all countries of the world have been trying their best to cope up with the situation, including India. A lot of people across India have been doing their bit by helping the needy people and donating as much as possible. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak donated masks and food to the people in Mumbai amid coronavirus lockdown.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram to share pictures of him making a donation for coronavirus to the people in need. In the first series of pictures, the helpers of Hindustani Bhau are seen distributing khichdi among the people. In the second series of pictures, Hindustani Bhau is seen instructing his helpers as they provide masks to the people. Hindustani Bhau captioned the picture as, “🙏Ek choti si Madat Jaruratmando ke liye bas Dua main yaad rakhna🙏” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikas Fhatak (@hindustanibhau) on

Also Read| Irish citizens throw bingo party amid coronavirus lockdown; watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikas Fhatak (@hindustanibhau) on

Also Read| Sidharth Shukla says he is bored, fans entertain him with 'Bigg Boss 13' clips

There are several Bigg Boss 13 contestants who have been using their social media presence to make their fans aware of the risk of not practicing social distancing. These include Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, and Asim Riaz. In the recent past events, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla posted photos urging their fans to stay home during coronavirus lockdown. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

Also Read| 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shefali Jariwala grooves to Asim Riaz's song; watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Also Read| Paras Chhabra makes a blunder on Twitter; 'Bigg Boss 13' fame gets trolled by fans

 

 

First Published:
