Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau & Other Wacky Contestants Across Show's History

Inspired by Bigg Brother, Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game show produced by EndemolShine India. The show is based on the lives of the participants who are put in one house for three months, without any contact with the outside world. There have been several versions of the show in several languages spoken across the Indian subcontinent, Bigg Boss Hindi being the main one.

The first season of the franchise was Bigg Boss Hindi that debuted in 2006. The show has enjoyed immense popularity since then. This year witnessed the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss Hindi. Superstar Salman Khan has been hosting the show for ten years now.

Bigg Boss 13 received immense love and has been one of the highest TRP rated shows. It was the first season in the history of Bigg Boss to get a five-week extension. However, every season of Bigg Boss has witnessed some wacky characters who find it hard to fit in and always end up making the headlines. Here are some of the wackiest contestants in the Bigg Boss history-

Wacky contestants in Bigg Boss History

Kamal Rashid Khan

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK was a contestant in Bigg Boss 3 (2009). The Deshdrohi actor remained constantly in the headlines for his misbehaviour inside the Bigg Boss house. There were many instances when he lost his temper and did inappropriate things. Some of them being, hurling a water bottle at designer Rohit Verma, that accidentally ended up hitting actor Shamita Shetty.

He also had a major tiff with television actor Bakhtiyaar Irani, and almost came to blows with comic Raju Shrivastav. The housemates, unable to cope with KRK anymore, requested to Bigg Boss that he should leave the show. Consequently, the actor was asked to pack his bags and vacate the house.

Dolly Bindra

Bollywood actor, Dolly Bindra was a part of Bigg Boss 4 (2010). She was one of the most controversial contestants of the season. There was not a single housemate that Dolly Bindra hadn't fought during her stint at the show. Some of her major fights were with co-contestants and popular actors, Shweta Tiwari and Manoj Tiwari. She would set the house on fire with her remarks and was known for picking an argument with anyone and everyone.

Imaam Siddique

Imaam Siddique was a part of Bigg Boss 6 (2012). Imaam entered the show as a wildcard contestant, but since the time he stepped into the house, he was always in the headlines. He did bizarre things inside the Bigg Boss house, including going completely nude on camera just to be heard. Imaam had fought with almost every contestant.

Not only contestants, but Imaam’s argument with Salman Khan hit the headlines. He rubbed Salman the wrong way and the duo had their fair share of arguments on national television. Salman was apparently irritated with Imam for flouting the rules in the Bigg Boss house. Salman also scolded Imam for speaking rubbish.

Baba Om

Swami Om was one of the most disruptive contestants in Bigg Boss 10 (2016). The self-styled godman used abusive language on the show and was even seen making misogynistic comments against almost every female contestant. He picked a fight with other housemates like Bani J, Mona Lisa, Rohan Mehra and Priyanka Jagga. In one episode, he threw his piss on Bani J and Rohan Mehra. Due to his disruptive behaviour, he was later thrown out of the house.

Vikas Phatak

Vikas Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau was one of the most hatke participants of the season. The news of the internet sensation joining the house blew up like fire, as fans were eager to see their favourite internet star on the reality platform. When he entered the Bigg Boss13 house, a lot of people were of the opinion that the verbal abuses might increase but the contestant proved everyone wrong.

Bhau became one of the most loved contestants on the show and was appreciated not just by the viewers but by the housemates too. He received a lot of love on social media and was such an entertaining contestant that even Shehnaaz Gill felt a little threatened by him. However, he got evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house not very long after his entry, something that shook the fans as they had thought of seeing him in the finals. The contestant had not been keeping well and was missing his family a lot.

