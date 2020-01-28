Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurrana's Entry To Bring A New TWIST?

The current season of Bigg Boss has reached a nail-biting stage as the finale of the show is nearing. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are now competing hard to win the coveted trophy. The makers have now decided to add another twist just before the finale wherein the close family and friends of the housemates will enter the house to support them. Reportedly, they will be staying in the house for a week.

This unexpected twist in the game may also alter the game considerably. It is not a hidden fact that Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta will re-enter the house to support Sidharth Shukla. Himanshi Khurrana, on the other hand, will re-enter to support Asim Riaz.

Vikas may further strengthen the 'SidNaaz' bond

Since Vikas adores Sidharth's bond with Shehnaaz Gill, he may play an important role in strengthening the bond between 'SidNaaz' which may also affect their respective camaraderie with all the other contestants.

Mahira Sharma's brother Akash Sharma will enter the house to support her and he may motivate her to play 'solo' which might cause some friction between her and Paras Chhabra's rapport as they usually make all the strategies together. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is re-entering the house for Rashami Desai which may play an important role in spinning her game.

Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah may turn protective for her

Rashami was visibly demotivated and lost after Devoleena's exit and her re-entry may further boost her confidence. Not to forget, Devoleena may also further try to mend Rashami's relationship with Sidharth. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see if Asim Riaz's ladylove Himanshi Khurrana will be able to boost his game. She has already hinted that she will now be his 'ladyluck' in the show.

Shehnaaz's brother Shahbaaz Gill is also set to enter the house and it will be interesting to see if he will help her keepp up with her 'entertainer' tag. Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah is known for not mincing her words. Kashmera is expected to be fiercely protective of Arti, her first target being Vishal Aditya Singh who is known to target Arti in the game. What are you expecting from Bigg Boss 13's upcoming episodes? Do comment below and tell us.

Video Courtesy: Bigg Boss Twitter

