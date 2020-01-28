Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Approached To Re-enter The House?

Madhurima Tuli, the wild card contestant of Bigg Boss 13 made quite a ruckus in the house post which she was evicted. None could forget the big fight between an angry Madhurima and her ex, Vishal Aditya Singh. She even hit Vishal with a frying pan repeatedly on the head while the latter threw water on her. After perpetrating violence, Madhurima was evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Madhurima Tuli refuses to enter Big Boss 13 house

According to reports, Madhurima Tuli was reportedly asked by the makers of Bigg Boss 13 to re-enter the house. However, the actor refused them. For the family weekend, the makers had reportedly thought of making Madhurima enter the house as Vishal’s family and stay for four days. However, Madhurima reportedly claimed that Vishal could not be counted as his family anymore after what had transpired between them in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two contestants shared a love-hate relationship on the show.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh also appeared on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 which brought ex-couples as contestants. However, after the show ended, Vishal was blamed for using Madhurima’s name to gain sympathy. Before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, Vishal had revealed in the reason for his split with Madhurima in an interview with a daily portal.

He reportedly said that Madhurima found his limited knowledge of English to be problematic and also claimed that he was not financially strong. He even recalled an incident when Madhurima had agreed that she was embarrassed to be seen in public with him. Vishal also reportedly stated that Madhurima was abusive towards him.

Madhurima Tuli also made similar revelations in an interview with an entertainment portal. She did not want to miss out the opportunity of appearing on Bigg Boss 13 simply because her ex was on the show. She would take this as a challenge. It did not matter if they did not share a good past.

