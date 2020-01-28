Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Reacts Hilariously On Seeing Mahira Sharma’s Brother

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular Indian television reality shows right now. This season has received many accolades from the audience and has become the most successful season of all previous seasons of Bigg Boss. This season has been extended for five weeks and the Bigg Boss 13 finale will air on February 15, 2020.

With the finale nearing, the makers of the show have added a new twist in the ongoing track where close friends and family members of the contestants will enter the house to support them. They will also reportedly stay for one week inside the house. Talking about the same, contestant Mahira Sharma had her brother, Akash, enter the house and Sidharth Shukla had an epic reaction on seeing him.

Sidharth's epic reaction on seeing Mahira's brother

The promo of the upcoming episode sees Akash sitting in the confession room and Mahira, as well as all the other contestants, get excited when they see him. Sidharth then goes on to hide behind the sofa and asks 'will he bite' which was quite amusing to watch.

Mahira's brother recently revealed to an online portal the advice he will give to Mahira once he enters the house. He revealed that he will tell Mahira that she is a great solo player.

Mahira's brother revealed his advice for her

He further added that Mahira has proven herself many times to be a great player during the tasks and that she should not get affected when people tell that she is only in the game because of Paras Chhabra. Akash also spoke about the bond between Paras and Mahira as well as how people are labelling it as a part of a game. To that, Akash said that Mahira will never play games like this. He also added that Mahira only considers him a good friend. However, he added that he was disappointed when Paras mocked him in one of the episodes. He hinted that he will confront Paras about the same once he is inside the house.

